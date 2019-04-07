John Solomon published another blockbuster investigation Sunday on possible alleged interference in the 2016 election involving Ukraine. Ukrainian sources told Solomon that the Trump Justice Department has allegedly not followed up on evidence given to the department by Ukrainian law enforcement officials. Those Ukrainian officials said they have evidence showing that American Democrats, along with allies in Kiev, sought to interfere in the 2016 U.S. elections and obstruct ongoing criminal probes.

Solomon interviewed Kostiantyn Kulyk, deputy head of the Prosecutor General’s International Legal Cooperation Department. He told The Hill that he, along with other senior law enforcement officials, have tried since last year to get visas from the U.S. Embassy “in Kiev to deliver their evidence to Washington.”







Kulyk told Solomon, “we were supposed to share this information during a working trip to the United States. However, the (U.S.) ambassador blocked us from obtaining a visa. She didn’t explicitly deny our visa, but also didn’t give it to us.”

According to Solomon’s interview with Kulyk, Ukrainian businessmen “authorized payments for lobbying efforts directed at the U.S. government. In addition, these payments were made from funds that were acquired during the money-laundering operation. We have information that a U.S. company was involved in these payments.”

Kulyk said the company is tied to one or more prominent Democrats, Ukrainian officials insist, as reported by The Hill.

To read more on this in-depth investigation go to The Hill.