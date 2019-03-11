Bill de Blasio, the Mayor of NY city announced today that “Meatless Mondays” will expand to all New York City public schools beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.

The program, was first piloted in 15 schools in Brooklyn in spring 2018, serving only vegetarian menus on Mondays.







“Cutting back on meat a little will improve New Yorkers’ health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” De Blasio said. “We’re expanding Meatless Mondays to all public schools to keep our lunch and planet green for generations to come.”

Interestingly enough, another country who decides of what its citizens should eat by day of the week, is North Korea. Kim Jong-Il the father of the current North Korea’s dictator, introduced a dish named In-Jogogi, which means “man-made meat (fake meat substitute) to help population surviving famine.

Maybe Bill de Blasio found it inspiring and implemented that program in NY City Schools. Who knows, maybe In-Jogogi will be featured in NYC school lunch menus.

