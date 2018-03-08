Ex-British Spy Knew Who Funded Dossier; FBI Told Secret Court Something Different

- Former British spy Christopher Steele was informed months after accepting the job to compile a dossier on then candidate Donald J. Trump that the Hillary Clinton Campaign and the Democratic National Committee were paying the bills
- The information was revealed in an expose on Steele by The New Yorker's Jane Mayer
- The information was revealed in an expose on Steele by The New Yorker's Jane Mayer
Former British spy Christopher Steele was informed months after accepting the job to compile a dossier on then-candidate Donald J. Trump that the Hillary Clinton Campaign and the Democratic National Committee were paying the bills but that’s not what the FBI told the secret FISA court when it sought a warrant to spy on one of Trump’s campaign volunteers.
This bit of explosive information was revealed in an expose on Steele by The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer but the implications for the FBI are profound. Why? Because the bureau explicitly stated in its Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Application to the secret court that Steele was unaware of who backed Fusion GPS, the firm which hired him, for the research.
Steele, however, claimed in the expose titled Christopher Steele, The Man Behind the Trump Dossier that he did know who was paying his bill.
“Under the arrangement, Orbis was a subcontractor working for Fusion GPS, a private research firm in Washington,” according to the article. “Fusion, in turn, had been contracted by a law firm, Perkins Coie, which represented both Hillary Clinton’s Presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Several months after Steele signed the deal, he learned that, through this chain, his research was being jointly subsidized by the Clinton campaign and the D.N.C. In all, Steele was paid a hundred and sixty-eight thousand dollars for his work.”
Did Steele lie to the FBI or did the FBI choose not to disclose this information to the secret court?
In a footnote on the warrant application to the court, the FBI stated that the “identified U.S. Person never advised Source #1 as to the motivation behind the research into Candidate #1’s ties to Russia.” Meaning that now embattled Fusion GPS, the firm that hired Steele to conduct the research, never advised him of who was paying his bill.
The FBI submitted the FISA application on Carter Page, a former volunteer for the Trump campaign, on Oct. 21, 2016. Steele, according to testimony provided by Fusion GPS owner and former Wall Street Journal Reporter Glen Simpson was hired in the Spring of 2016. The New Yorker article also states that Steele was hired in the Spring.
That means that Steele would have known who was paying him by the time he met with the FBI in Italy during the summer of 2016.
Which leads to another question, did Steele lie to the FBI or did the FBI choose not to disclose this information to the secret court?
The FBI did not immediately respond for comment but Page, whom the FBI was spying on, has denied all the accusations made against him the Steele dossier. He has defended himself against those allegations this year as he made rounds on numerous television and cable news shows over the past several weeks.
Page has also filed a number of lawsuits against media organizations, including Buzzfeed for publishing what former FBI Director James Comey said to President Trump in January 2017, when he briefed him was “salacious and unverified.”
Still, the FBI months earlier used the dossier, which they admittedly said was unverified, to get a warrant to spy on Page.
One major accusation in Steele’s dossier accused Page of colluding with Russian businessman Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russia’s state oil company. The dossier, which was based on information from former and current Russian spies, said Sechin offered Page a 19 percent stake in Russia’s oil company in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions on his country. Page told me in an earlier interview, as he has told numerous media outlets and Congress, that he never met with Sechin and says the offer to give him roughly $18 billion, a sum of which was 19 percent stake at the time, is laughable and highly improbable.
More problematic for the FBI and DOJ was the fact that both government agencies stonewalled for months turning over documents requested by Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee. Last year, Chairman Devin Nunes, R-CA, requested that the committee see the applications after FBI text messages discovered by the DOJ’s Inspector General Michael Horowitz surfaced.
Horowitz’s team of investigators discovered that FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and his paramour FBI lawyer Lisa Page had sent more than 50,000 texts to each other, a number of which revealed the pair was deeply opposed to President Trump’s candidacy and others showing bias toward Hillary Clinton. Strzok, who was on the FBI’s Russia desk, was also a senior member of the FBI’s team investigating Clinton.
Nunes fought the FBI and DOJ for nearly a year, then had another public battle with the DOJ’s Deputy Director Rod Rosenstein in January over the four-page memo the committee was prepared to release to the public. The FBI and DOJ advised the White House not to approve the release of the memo, citing its release had national security implications. President Trump, however, decided to release it without redactions after a review by the FBI and White House revealed that there was no threat to national security.
The committee’s findings revealed that the FBI did not disclose to the courts that the DNC and Clinton campaign funded the research used as the bulk of their evidence in obtaining the warrant. If proven true it would be a violation of federal law.
On March 2, Nunes demanded in a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the DOJ investigate what appears to be clear violations of FBI protocol and possible criminal violations under federal law when the bureau obtained the warrant. He asked the DOJ to provide answers to what the committee deemed was a “clear violation of FBI protocols” in the warrant application.
The potential criminal violations listed by Nunes in the letter are 18 USC 242 and 50 the SC 1809:
- 18 USC 242: using color of law to conduct a targeted investigation based on the pretext of law enforcement
- 50 USC 1809: surveillance conducted under color of law in a manner not authorized by FISA.
The evidence against the FBI’s handling of the Russia investigation is mounting and it is almost certain that the evidence being collected behind closed doors and the bits being uncovered in the media will all be taken into account by investigators.
And maybe that will fall to the investigators in a second special counsel if Republican law makers get their way. Nunes has not yet discussed his position publicly on whether Sessions should appoint a special counsel but those who know him told this reporter it’s only a matter of time. He’s sure to follow Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, and House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-SC, both who have recently joined other lawmakers asking Session’s to appoint a special counsel to investigate the FBI and its handling of the dossier, as previously reported.
Session’s told Fox New’s Shannon Bream Wednesday night “I have great respect for Mr. Gowdy and Chairman Goodlatte, and we are going to consider seriously their recommendations.” Session’s revealed that he “appointed a person outside of Washington — many years at the Department of Justice — to look at all of the allegations that the House Judiciary Committee members sent to us and we are conducting that investigation.”
26 Comments
Sara A. Carter thank you for keeping us informed regarding this investigation. You have worked tirelessly to bring us the truth in a swamp that is so deeply mired in lies, untruths, corruption at the highest level. Someone needs to bring Mueller and all the cronies down fast.
Again thank you for the finest in this investigation.
God bless and protect you!
Sara, I’m curious, wasn’t Carter Page an “informant” for the FBI years earlier ? I thought I read that somwhere, but, can’t recall where I saw/read it ?
Allen you’re right. In 2015 Carter Page helped the FBI catch Russian spies.
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/chrisreeves/2018/02/05/doj-documents-show-carter-page-helped-fbi-catch-russian-spies-n2444651
I wonder if Carter Page was sent to the Trump Campaign by the FBI so they could listen to anyone he would come in contact with.
He was sent to the Trump Campaign by the FBI as someone they could easily prove had connections to Russian spies and be part of their coup attempt. The fact is this whole thing was a well laid out plan to impeach Trump and they (FBI, DNC/Hillary, DOJ, NSA and others) created all of it including placing certain individuals in certain positions to make their plan work. Sara Carter and John Solomon and others have exposed the basics but it’s far too late as America is now Amerika.
Carter Page was picked because he had recently traveled to Russia. He’s not been indicted and he’s basically been cleared. What needs to be explored is how the surveillance was done. Page was the excuse to start it, but it was used to record Gen. Flynn and probably Trump himself. We need to depose the actual operators to find out what their orders were and who did the ordering.
Is it just me, or is Jeff Sessions trying to dodge something?
it’s just U
Sessions has been very quite in the face of mounting evidence and a clear need for outside council / prosecutor – since many of the players are beyond the reach of an IG. And Horowitz is the IG who is holding back on releasing forensic reports on Sheryl Attikisson’s PC which was bugged and monitored from a U.S. Govt IP address after she broke Fast-and-Furious.
All true and as usual, thank you for your work and dedication to the truth. However nothing will come of it, nothing can come of it. America today is ruled by Marxists (the media, academia, Hollywood, all intelligence agencies, 95% of all government) and this just comes across to libtards like a technicality. Remember, the FISA court who responded to Nunes stated that they don’t even take notes in court. They’ll just say it’s subject to interpretation or some such thing.
Likewise the dems are already doing a victory dance on the Uranium One deal (https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/08/politics/uranium-one-whistleblower-congress-democrats/index.html) inspite of your best efforts. As I’ve said before, Hillary could walk around with a dead baby in her mouth and the libtards wouldn’t see it.
Sad state of affairs in what was America but it’s all for naught, Mueller will continue to persecute Trump and Hillary will continue to laugh getting ready to take her throne.
“Steele, however, claimed in the expose titled Christopher Steele, The Man Behind the Trump Dossier that he did know who was paying his bill.”
Did Steele write the expose about himself? Not according to the article’s byline.
Could it be that “Jane Mayer” should replace “Steele” in the quoted paragraph?
Or am I totally confused?
Why not just a Grand Jury? In fact, its possible there’s a Grand Jury now, but given Sessions timidity, I doubt it.
Some of these paper games and foot dragging could cause some illegal activity to fall outside of the controlling Statute of Limitations.
When you add in the wealth of potentially illegal activity, and the disinterest of the media, major controversial national stories are going virtually untouched.
Go over to the conservative treehouse for a very interesting take on what is going on between Sessions, Rosenstein and the OIG.
It’s just great that Hillary and Obama can do this stuff, get discovered and then just get away without prosecution.
Can the Trump campaign do the same to the next democrat candidate?
When, oh when will there be justice done? All this evidence out and still no one is worried about being charged. Keep reporting the facts and be safe.
Sara, thank you for your hard work. You are a superb journalist.
We need a Special Prosecutor. Mueller has bankrupted Gen. Flynn defending himself, hence the Guilty Plea. When that happens to Strzok and Page they’ll start singing and we’ll get answers.
Hey Sara, instead of trying (and failing) to trash an honorable British spy trying to protect us from the Russians, why don’t you instead update us on what you’ve uncovered on Eric Prince’s false testimony before congress and the real reason he was in the Seychelles?
Or what Nader told Mueller?
Sara, thank you for your hard work. You are a top journalist! Awesome job!
Hey Sara, speaking of British spies, since you went to New Yorker, I found this in The Guardian:
“Britain’s spy agencies played a crucial role in alerting their counterparts in Washington to contacts between members of Donald Trump’s campaign team and Russian intelligence operatives, the Guardian has been told.
GCHQ first became aware in late 2015 of suspicious “interactions” between figures connected to Trump and known or suspected Russian agents, a source close to UK intelligence said. This intelligence was passed to the US as part of a routine exchange of information, they added.
Over the next six months, until summer 2016, a number of western agencies shared further information on contacts between Trump’s inner circle and Russians, sources said.
The European countries that passed on electronic intelligence – known as sigint – included Germany, Estonia and Poland. Australia, a member of the “Five Eyes” spying alliance that also includes the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand, also relayed material, one source said.
Sara, instead of trying (and failing) to trash a brave and honorable man like Christopher Steele and the FBI, why haven’t you and the Republicans investigated why Trump operatives would have been having suspicious “interactions” with Russian agents as far back as 2015?
And if you won’t tell us, Sara, maybe one of the Russian trolls posting on here can.
Whether he has honor isn’t nearly as important as how he was used like a cheap whore and now has to face the consequences. He took the bait, hoped for the big money, and the crooked politics of more than one nation gave the world a new whipping boy.
You come off like an Apologist, for who I’m not sure. I’m sure Mr. Steele has done good work in his career, but that’s not relevant.
1. The dossier he helped write is not corroborated, and there are glaring factual errors.
2. Mr. Steele blabbed to Yahoo, and that article was used as the second leg to obtain the FISA warrant.
3. The one known source – Steele – had a well-known bias and hatred for candidate Trump.
4. Alleged sources Cody Shearer and Sidney Bloomenthal have a shady past and ling runming relationships with the Clintons. Bloomenthal was so distrusted, Obama wouldn’t let him be part if his administration.
5. Unknown Russians were also allegedly paid for this unproven, unverified information. Still unverified after 3 years.
6. It is well known, politically, that much of Europe is Left of our Democrat Party, so their biases are clear.
I think he was used. The dossier was a juicy piece of information, the money was good, and those that could use the information for their own good were happy for what they had.
At this point, Steele’s character is not important. His past is tarnished, his present is a crap shoot, and his future is uncertain. The politics are now in control, and he will never recover from the mess he helped create.
And here’s something else sassy Sara left out when she referenced the New Yorker article by Jane Meyer on the Steele Dossier, something that happened in August of 2016:
“According to an article by the Washington Post, that month the C.I.A. sent what the paper described as “an intelligence bombshell” to President Obama, warning him that Putin was directly involved in a Russian cyber campaign aimed at disrupting the Presidential election—and helping Trump win. Robert Hannigan, then the head of the U.K.’s intelligence service the G.C.H.Q., had recently flown to Washington and briefed the C.I.A.’s director, John Brennan, on a stream of illicit communications between Trump’s team and Moscow that had been intercepted. (The content of these intercepts has not become public.)”
But enough about things you don’t want to know about, let’s talk about the Nunes Memo, a second special prosecutor for Uranium One, Obama spying on Trump, unmasking, FISA abuse, etc.,
You know, YUGE SQUIRRELs!!!
You lost us at “according to an article by the Washington Post.”
Sara Carter posted:
“Several months after Steele signed the deal, he learned that, through this chain, his research was being jointly subsidized by the Clinton campaign and the D.N.C.”
Odd (actually, not really) that Sara Carter left out these important lines that came earlier in that same New Yorker article:
“In the spring of 2016, Steele got a call from Glenn Simpson, a former investigative reporter for the Wall Street Journal who, in 2011, had left journalism to co-found Fusion GPS. Simpson was hoping that Steele could help Fusion follow some difficult leads on Trump’s ties to Russia. Simpson said that he was working for a law firm, but didn’t name the ultimate client.”
“Within a few weeks, two or three of Steele’s long-standing collectors came back with reports drawn from Orbis’s larger network of sources. Steele looked at the material and, according to people familiar with the matter, asked himself, “Oh, my God—what is this?” He called in Burrows, who was normally unflappable. Burrows realized that they had a problem. As Simpson later put it, “We threw out a line in the water, and Moby-Dick came back.”
Oh, so when Steele first started investigating Trump’s Russia ties Steele didn’t know who was ultimately paying for all the dirt he discovered about Trump?
And he discovered this shocking dirt on Trump within of few weeks, well before Steele was informed about the Clinton campaign’s involvement?
Why did Sara Carter leave these important parts out from an article none of you rubes will ever read?
It seems to be almost deliberate, not a mistake, just more of the “lie, distort, dissemble, deflect” way those on the right operate.
Pizzagate anyone?